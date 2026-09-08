Major traffic accident near Odesa: two women killed, 25 more people injured

Near Odesa, two scheduled buses collided; two women were killed in the accident, and 25 people are known to have been injured, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that the vehicles collided when one of the drivers entered the oncoming lane.

Two women were killed. At least 25 other people, including five children, are receiving medical assistance.

We would add

Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns a violation of road safety or transport operation rules by a person driving a vehicle, if it resulted in the deaths of several people.

It should be noted that this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years, with disqualification from driving vehicles for up to three years.

The issue of detaining the minibus driver who caused the traffic accident and notifying him of the suspicion is being decided.

A number of forensic examinations will also be conducted במסגרת the proceedings to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

In Kyiv, a Volkswagen with flashing lights ran a red light and was involved in a crash; 8 people were injured