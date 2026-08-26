In Kyiv, a Volkswagen with flashing lights ran a red light and was involved in a crash; 8 people were injured

In Kyiv, a Volkswagen minibus with its flashing lights on was involved in a traffic accident; eight people sustained bodily injuries, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

The accident occurred today at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of European Union Avenue and Vyshhorodska Street.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the Volkswagen minibus, with its flashing lights and sound signal activated, entered the intersection on a red light, where it collided with a Toyota Prius.

As a result of the accident, eight people—the minibus driver and passengers—sustained bodily injuries. All the injured people were hospitalized.

Investigators from the traffic accident investigation department of the capital's main police department and patrol police officers are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being established.

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