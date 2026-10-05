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Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7258 views

Boeing has received a seven-year, $14.7 billion contract from Lockheed Martin to expand production of PAC-3 MSE guidance heads. Capacity\r\nwill triple.

Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract
Launch of an MIM-104F MSE surface-to-air missile from a Patriot air defense system. Photo: Lockheed Martin

On Monday, Boeing announced that it had received a seven-year contract from Lockheed Martin worth approximately $14.7 billion to expand the production and supply of guidance seekers for PAC-3 MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) missiles, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, the PAC-3 MSE is a kinetic-hit-to-kill interceptor used in the Patriot air defense system to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft.

This contract will allow Boeing to triple production of guidance seekers for the PAC-3 MSE—a key component of the missile's guidance system that detects and tracks targets and ensures their interception.

The US has about 800 PAC-3 missiles left for Patriot, stocks have shrunk by nearly two-thirds – Defense Express01.08.26, 06:15 • 21030 views

In January, Lockheed announced that it had concluded a seven-year framework agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense aimed at increasing annual production capacity for PAC-3 interceptor missiles from approximately 600 to 2,000 units.

These production agreements are intended to encourage contractors to accelerate the expansion of production volumes.

They are part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration aimed at giving priority to weapons production over payments to shareholders.

Boeing increases production of components for PAC-3 missiles amid growing demand20.07.26, 01:37 • 22540 views

Industry representatives warn that Congress has not yet allocated funding for these agreements, meaning that contractors may be unable to make large-scale investments in components and production capacity until lawmakers make the relevant decision.

The publication emphasizes that demand for these interceptors has surged as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deplete U.S. weapons stockpiles; this prompted the U.S. Army in July to sign a contract worth up to $58.6 billion with Lockheed Martin to increase PAC-3 missile production.

Antonina Tumanova

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