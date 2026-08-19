Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detained

In the traffic accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, where a driver crashed into a minibus and a bus stop, two people were killed and four injured; criminal proceedings have been opened and the driver detained, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

It was established that at around 9 a.m., the 23-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf, traveling in the lane designated for public transport from Yerevanska Street toward Umanska Street, attempted to move into the second lane. In doing so, he collided with a Bohdan minibus traveling ahead. After that, the vehicle, out of control, crashed into a public transport stop where people were present. It is currently known that two women were killed and four people injured - the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic rules that resulted in the deaths of several people.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - the Prosecutor’s Office noted.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, Volkswagen crashed into bus stop; there are fatalities - police