In Kyiv, Volkswagen crashed into bus stop; there are fatalities - police

In Kyiv, a car traveling at high speed collided with a minibus and crashed into a bus stop; there are fatalities and injured people, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported, writes UNN.

Police are working at the scene of a fatal road accident in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, at around 8:50, the driver of a Volkswagen traveling at full speed collided with a minibus, after which it crashed into a bus stop with people. There are fatalities and injured people - the police reported.

An investigative and operational team from the capital's main police department specializing in road accident investigations, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene. The number of victims, the circumstances, and the mechanism of the road accident are being established.

A traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred in Rivne; three medical workers were injured