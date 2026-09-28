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Russian strike on a medical center near Kyiv: three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Three people were injured in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district in a Russian strike on a medical center.

Russian strike on a medical center near Kyiv: three injured

As a result of the Russian attack on a medical center in Kyiv, three people are known to have been injured, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on a medical center. The roof of a four-story residential building located nearby also caught fire at the site of the strike. During reconnaissance, firefighters rescued a female resident of the building. Rescuers extinguished the fire 

- the statement said.
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a medical center in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit28.09.26, 15:48 • 20846 views

At the same time, emergency workers localized a fire in the building of a National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one person was killed and six others were injured.

"They will keep going if they are not stopped here" — Zelenskyy showed new footage from Kyiv after the Russians struck a medical facility28.09.26, 16:37 • 1766 views

Antonina Tumanova

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