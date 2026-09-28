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Kallas called on EU countries to transfer air defense from their stockpiles to Ukraine - what scheme does she propose for Patriot missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7266 views

Kaja Kallas called on states with air defense stockpiles to transfer them to Ukraine amid Russia's attacks. The EU unlocked the Peace Facility and allocated €1 billion for procurement.

Kallas called on EU countries to transfer air defense from their stockpiles to Ukraine - what scheme does she propose for Patriot missiles

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on countries that have air defense stocks to provide them to Ukraine, amid the ongoing attacks by russia on Ukraine's civilian population. She said this on September 28, arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the level of the bloc's defense ministers, UNN reports.

We discuss our support to Ukraine. As you have seen, there have been attacks again on civilians. So, Ukraine urgently needs air defence. We are making this plea again that those who have them in stock - how they can give it to Ukraine, so that the Patriot missiles that are produced then later on will be filling their stocks

- Kallas said.

She also noted that "the European Peace Facility (EPF) has finally been unblocked for us now." "There is also [€] 1 billion going toward joint procurement, so we really need to push the member states to cooperate. In addition, many member states that have funds pending receipt have already said they will transfer them to Ukraine," Kallas said.

"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support25.09.26, 16:17 • 16774 views

Julia Shramko

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