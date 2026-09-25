"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support

The EU has agreed on the terms for allocating €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced this on September 25, UNN writes.

EU member states have agreed on the terms for allocating €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to Ukraine. This is good news for Ukraine and bad news for Russia - EU High Representative Kallas said on X.

According to her:

€900 million is earmarked for the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine);

€1 billion will go toward financing new joint equipment procurements;

€4.7 billion will reimburse EU member states, some of which have already said they will direct their share to Ukraine.

"Moscow's hybrid attacks are trying to intimidate Europe into reducing its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite," Kallas stressed.

EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps

Supplement

The European Peace Facility (EPF) is an off-budget EU fund. The fund will be financed through contributions from EU member states.

The ultimate goal of the Facility is to enhance the EU's capacity to prevent conflicts, support peace, and strengthen international stability and security. The instrument is intended to contribute to this by enabling the EU to assist partner countries more effectively: either by supporting their peacekeeping operations or by helping strengthen the capacity of their armed forces to ensure peace and security on their own territory, as well as through broader military and defence measures in support of the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy.