$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
10:29 AM • 12421 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
09:57 AM • 14481 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
08:59 AM • 11538 views
Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by regionPhotoVideo
08:00 AM • 18978 views
Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine is collecting one or two air defense missiles at a time
Exclusive
06:56 AM • 24636 views
A boy was born at a maternity hospital in Kyiv during the explosionsPhotoVideo
September 24, 05:21 AM • 25723 views
Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack
September 23, 10:20 PM • 46306 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
September 23, 06:22 PM • 54834 views
Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy
September 23, 06:09 PM • 36606 views
"Hear the cry for help" — Sybiha, at the UN, called on the world to save the residents of Oleshky from a humanitarian catastrophe
September 23, 04:51 PM • 31845 views
"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
73%
747mm
Popular news
"Russia will not end this war without pressure": Zelenskyy met with members of CongressPhotoSeptember 24, 02:22 AM • 13521 views
What is celebrated on September 24 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 24, 02:58 AM • 10835 views
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?06:00 AM • 27600 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhoto06:25 AM • 25123 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 11988 views
Publications
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 8502 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 12431 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhoto06:25 AM • 25567 views
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?06:00 AM • 28037 views
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
Exclusive
September 23, 04:32 PM • 55563 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 36265 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 43912 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 45700 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 52774 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 53011 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Heating
Forbes
Fox News

EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12380 views

The Council of the EU approved the eighth tranche under the Ukraine Facility for Ukraine, worth nearly €3 billion. Norway additionally contributed around €92 million.

EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps

The EU approved the disbursement of nearly 3 billion euros in support for Ukraine, with Norway making a financial contribution. UNN reports this, citing a communiqué from the Council of the EU dated September 24.

Ukraine will soon receive nearly 3 billion euros after the Council of the EU approved the eighth regular tranche under the EU’s Ukraine Facility. Almost 800 million euros of this amount will be provided for the first time through the Ukraine Support Loan

- the EU institution reported.

What the money will be allocated for

As noted, "the payment approved today reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of ten targeted steps." "Ukraine has completed 84 of the 95 targeted steps required under the Ukraine Plan to date, representing approximately 88% of the steps counted at that time," the statement said.

EU funding under the Ukraine Facility, as stated, "is intended to strengthen macro-financial stability, restore and modernize Ukraine, ensure the functioning of its public administration, and support its reform efforts."

Following this eighth disbursement, Ukraine will, as noted, receive more than 32 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility since mid-2024.

"Today, the Council of the EU also amended the Ukraine Plan to include Norway’s voluntary financial contribution of 1,000,000,000 Norwegian kroner (approximately 92 million euros) in the form of non-repayable support," the EU said.

The Ukraine Facility allows EU member states, third countries, and international organizations to make voluntary contributions. Sweden has already made additional voluntary contributions totaling more than 253 million euros over the past year. Norway is the first non-EU country to contribute to the first pillar (Pillar I) of the Ukraine Facility ("Support to Ukraine through the Ukraine Plan"). The United Kingdom recently contributed more than 17 million euros to the second pillar (Pillar II) of the instrument ("Ukraine Investment Framework").

What preceded this

Before the decision, Bloomberg reported — citing a source — that "on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations in New York." It also reported that EU officials had told Ukraine they needed to see progress on new legislation to combat the shadow economy, increase tax revenues, and bring legislation closer to that of the EU before providing more funding.

In comments to journalists during the night of September 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied reports that his conversation with the president of the European Commission on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York had allegedly been tense.

"I did not have difficult talks with Ursula von der Leyen, because they had been prepared by a phone conversation I had with her beforehand. We discussed several issues; we have a deficit. She understands this perfectly well. This deficit is not without reason — our army says: we need more interceptors per day, we need to destroy more, additional weapons are needed for the F-16s — so all of this is ultimately measured in volumes of weapons and amounts of money. In other words, the war is becoming more expensive. It is important that this information has been conveyed to the Europeans, and Europe accepts this. (...) The meeting was, by the way, absolutely positive. I do not know where such a message came from. I would even say it was a very positive meeting. The teams will work out solutions," Zelenskyy said.

For reference

The Ukraine Facility program entered into force on March 1, 2024, and provides more than 50 billion euros in grants and loans to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and modernization through 2027.

Of this total, more than 40 billion euros is earmarked for the reforms and investments set out in the Ukraine Plan — Ukraine’s roadmap for recovery and accession to the EU — with disbursements linked to Ukraine’s achievement of the Plan’s targets.

Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments22.09.26, 14:11 • 27945 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Laws
State budget
War in Ukraine
United Nations
European Union
New York City
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine