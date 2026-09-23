Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestra

Photo: Felix Hörhager dpa

Arnold Schwarzenegger once again visited Bavaria’s Oktoberfest and even took on the role of the festival’s conductor. DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 79-year-old Hollywood star and former governor of California visited the world’s largest beer festival in Bavaria on the evening of September 22, together with his son Christopher and his companion Heather Milligan.

As last year, the Austria-born star again took on the role of conductor in the Marstall tent, using two drumsticks for the purpose.

The famous "Terminator" has visited Oktoberfest several times; he often travels to his native Austria and Bavaria. In 2024, he was detained for several hours by customs officials at Munich Airport after arriving in Germany with an expensive watch. It later emerged that it was intended for an auction as part of a charity event.

This year, Bavaria’s main festival began on September 20 and will end on October 5. The world’s largest beer festival attracts up to 6 million visitors.

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