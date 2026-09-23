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Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3060 views

Two gas stations were damaged in Kyiv, and three people were injured. In the Kyiv region, 18 facilities were damaged and three people were injured.

Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
What does a gas station in Kyiv, damaged by a Russian strike, look like. Photo: facebook.com/sergio.fedorenko

Since the morning of September 23, Russia has attacked two gas stations in Kyiv; in the Kyiv region, four districts came under enemy fire the day before and overnight, affecting warehouses among other sites, with casualties reported. UNN reports this, citing local authorities.

Kyiv

In the capital, one person is known to have been injured in Russia’s morning attack. Gas stations in two districts were damaged, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Initially, Klitschko reported that an enemy UAV had struck a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district.

Later, according to him, another gas station was also affected.

"In the Darnytskyi district, as a result of the enemy attack, a fire presumably broke out on the roof of one of the gas stations," Klitschko wrote.

Before that, Klitschko said that "in the Darnytskyi district, an infrastructure facility was hit. There is reportedly one injured person."

He later clarified that "there are currently three injured people in the capital. Medics have hospitalized all of them. Two of the wounded are in serious condition."

Naftogaz reported that the strike hit a Ukrnafta gas station—the sixth in recent weeks.

"This morning, another strike hit a Ukrnafta gas station complex. The sixth in recent weeks. The personnel were in a shelter in accordance with safety protocols. Fortunately, no one was injured. We are assessing the damage and determining further steps," Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," wrote on social media.

Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, three people are known to have been injured as a result of enemy strikes during September 22 and overnight into September 23, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on social media.

The Kyiv region endured another enemy attack. During the day and overnight, the consequences were recorded in four districts of the region. Unfortunately, three people were injured

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him:

  • in the Bucha district, a 76-year-old man was injured. He suffered shrapnel wounds and facial abrasions and is in a state of emotional shock and stress. Two other men were also injured. One of them has an open forearm fracture, a laceration to the brow area, and a contusion of the chest. The other has a laceration to the frontal area of the head. Both were hospitalized at a local hospital. Fourteen sites were damaged in the Bucha district. These include six private residences, a warehouse, a production and warehouse facility, and an administrative building, the premises of a municipal enterprise, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, and two passenger cars;
    • in the Obukhiv district, two private residences were damaged. In the Fastiv district—a production facility;
      • in the Vyshhorod district—an infrastructure facility.

        "In total, 18 sites were damaged in the Kyiv region," Tkachenko said.

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