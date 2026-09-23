Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancer

Actor Dolph Lundgren said that during his years-long battle with cancer, he experienced severe depression and considered assisted suicide in a country where it is legally permitted. The 68-year-old actor wrote about this in his new memoir, E! News reports, citing Entertainment Weekly, writes UNN.

Details

According to the star of "Rocky IV," during the most difficult period of his treatment, he almost lost hope and even discussed with his brother Johan the possibility of helping him.

There are countries in Europe, such as Switzerland, where legal suicide is permitted for people who are terminally ill, but I might still have needed someone's help there. At that point, I was depressed and had almost lost all hope — Lundgren said.

Doctors changed the actor's prognosis

Lundgren was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015. In 2020, after the tumors spread, the actor was told that he might have only a few years to live.

The situation changed after a consultation with doctor Alexandra Drakaki, who reviewed his medical records and concluded that the previous diagnosis was incorrect. Lundgren received a different treatment regimen, after which his condition began to improve.

In 2024, the actor announced that he was cancer-free. According to him, the experience changed his attitude toward life and taught him to appreciate the present moment more.

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