Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 Pro

Ukrainian director and music video filmmaker Tanya Muinho directed Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 Pro. This is evidenced by Apple’s Instagram post, reports UNN.

The cinematographer was also Ukrainian, Mykyta Kuzmenko, while Ukrainian dancer Kateryna Bysheva appeared on screen.

Details

The new commercial is titled Night Moves. The campaign focuses on the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera capabilities when shooting in low-light conditions. The video features nighttime scenes, dance performances, and the process of filming on Apple’s new smartphone. Ukrainian dancer Kateryna Bysheva was one of the participants in the commercial. Mykyta Kuzmenko served as the project’s director of photography; he has worked with Tanya Muinho on music videos and advertising projects several times. Artists from Paris and Japan also took part in the shoot.

The advertising campaign features a song by American singer Slayyyter.

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Who is Tanya Muinho

Tanya Muinho is a Ukrainian director and music video filmmaker who has worked with a number of international artists, including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and BTS. Mykyta Kuzmenko has also worked with Muinho as a cinematographer on numerous occasions. Their joint projects include music videos for Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and other international performers.

Ukrainian director Tanya Muinho made a video for Dua Lipa

Context

Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. One of the models’ key updates was a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture, which is intended, among other things, to improve photo and video quality in low-light conditions.

To remind you

Two years ago, Tanya Muinho created a new music video for Lady Gaga, which garnered 1.5 million views.