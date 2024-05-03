Tanya Muinho, an acclaimed Ukrainian director who has gained worldwide fame for her work with international stars and amassed an impressive award-winning portfolio, is entering a new creative arena in 2024. After her success in music videos, where she worked with artists such as Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, Muinho is now trying her hand at stage performances. Her new challenge will be to direct the performance for the Ukrainian representatives at Eurovision 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil. UNN has collected for you the most outstanding works of the Ukrainian director.

The famous music video maker Tania Muinho is from Odesa. Her surname, which is unusual for Ukrainians, is her father's, as he is Cuban. Initially, she created music videos for Ukrainian stars such as: Monatik, DOROFEEVA, Vremya i Steklo, Michelle Andrade and Nastya Kamenskykh.

Her first major project was the MONATIK music video for the song "Kruzhit", which was released in 2016. The video has garnered over 154 million views.

Tanya has won the Best Music Video award at the Ukrainian music award YUNA for three years in a row, collaborating with well-known Ukrainian artists.

Already in 2019, Muinho entered the world stage. She directed Katy Perry's video for the song Small Talk.

In her work as a director for Katy Perry, she transported viewers to a bright, retro-styled candy world. The video is set at an animal show where the character played by the singer meets the perfect guy. A lot of dogs had to be involved in the filming.

After that, the director's career took off. Collaborations with world-famous artists such as: Cardi Bi, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Lil Nas X, the latter of which, by the way, became extremely scandalous.

The music video for the song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" touched upon the topics of religion, Satanism, and LGBT+, which caused a mixed reaction from society. In the video, the rap artist plays a role reminiscent of Eve being tempted by the serpent. In the video, Lil Nas X goes through purgatory and enters hell, where he tempts the devil himself.

For this work, Muinho won the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 for Video of the Year, and was also recognized for Best Director and Best Visual Effects. Subsequently, the video was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2022.

It is important to note that in 2022, Muñoz's videos with foreign artists received nine nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

2023 was a very productive year for Tania Muinho. She shot another video for Harry Styles - for the song "Daylight" from his album Harry's House. In the video, Styles embodies the role of a circus performer: he juggles, flies in a leotard with feathers after being shot from a cannon, rides a horse, and performs acrobatic stunts on a rope among the clouds.

This clip has garnered 722 million views.

Later, she shot a video for Lenny Kravitz, where he appeared naked.

For Jennifer Lopez for the song "Can't Get Enough", where she, by the way, appears in images by Ukrainian designer FROLOVE.

Especially for BTS's Chunguk, Tanya Muinho directed the music video for his solo song "Standing Next to You", which is included in his first solo album. The video has garnered 116 million views

Now Tanya will try her hand at a new role - stage production. She will direct the performance of the Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil.

"She's extremely talented and what she's doing is so important to us because she's not only a talented Ukrainian woman who started in Hollywood, but she's done something that no one in the music industry has done before her and we're so proud of her. She's a part of our culture," said alyona alyona and Jerry Heil in an interview with Billboard.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö. The contest was brought back to Sweden by singer Loreen with her song Tattoo, which she first won in 2012.

The first and second semifinals are scheduled for May 7 and 9, and the grand final is on May 11.

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil announcedthat the most famous Ukrainian director in the world, Tanya Muinho, will direct Ukraine's performance on the main stage of Europe.