Alyona alyona

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13851 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24422 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62386 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209986 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120498 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388808 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213368 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244036 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255006 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128666 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209986 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388808 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308549 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1620 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12446 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71008 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56708 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Alyona alyona

News by theme

Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced

The 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony in Kyiv honored the best Ukrainian artists of 2023, including Jamala, Antibodies, Zlata Ognevich, Kozak System, Kola, Artem Pivovarov, Druha Rika, Klavdiya Petrovna, and Latexfauna.

Culture • May 24, 12:05 PM • 115751 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Was there a fine for Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts - official comment

The public broadcaster did not receive any complaints or fines for allegedly violating the Eurovision Song Contest rules regarding alyona alyona in a "Free Azovstal Defenders" T-shirt.

Society • May 15, 10:38 AM • 17030 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participant alyona alyona told how she and her team managed to appear at the contest wearing "Free Azovstal Defenders" T-shirts despite the ban, wearing them under other clothes and quickly unbuttoning them during the filming.

Society • May 15, 08:06 AM • 15982 views

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona released a new song that could represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.

Culture • May 13, 08:19 PM • 115486 views

Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.

Culture • May 11, 11:00 PM • 29836 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 organizers disqualify the representative of the Netherlands: what is known

Dutch singer Joost Klein was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest for violating the rules due to inappropriate behavior towards a teammate after a certain incident.

Culture • May 11, 10:58 AM • 136528 views

Ukraine has dropped out of the top three in the bookmakers' ranking of Eurovision 2024: a fresh forecast before the grand final

The representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as the number 2, have dropped to 6th place in the bookmakers' ranking with 3% chances of winning.

Culture • May 11, 10:34 AM • 131070 views

StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

The Kremlin is using bot attacks, accusations of money laundering, and deliberate fakes related to Nazism to try to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest and prevent it from winning.

War • May 11, 07:15 AM • 33557 views

Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024: when will alyona alyona and Jerry Heil perform, where to watch and how to vote

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at number 2 in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.

Culture • May 11, 06:57 AM • 109237 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: who will perform and where to watch

The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.

Culture • May 9, 03:51 PM • 97574 views

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Poles urge not to support Ukraine because of Jerry Heil's video wearing a sweatshirt with "Banderaciaga" inscription

Poles are outraged by the behavior of Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who recorded a video wearing a sweater with the inscription "Banderaciaga. Social media users have accused her of supporting Stepan Bandera and are urging her not to vote for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

Culture • May 8, 04:25 PM • 25739 views

Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 along with artists from Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

Culture • May 7, 09:23 PM • 26937 views

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" as the fifth entry from Ukraine in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 7, 07:51 PM • 27008 views

Does Ukraine have a chance to win the Eurovision Song Contest and the new top three contenders: bookmakers update their forecasts

Ukraine's representatives Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are among the top five contenders for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, and according to bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine will share the lead with Croatia in the first semifinal.

Culture • May 7, 04:44 PM • 11424 views

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Head of the Ukrainian delegation tells how alyona alyona & Jerry Heil are preparing for the contest

The Ukrainian Eurovision team, alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, held two stage rehearsals and two general rehearsals, including one where the jury voted, actively preparing for their performance in the semi-finals.

Culture • May 7, 11:49 AM • 116466 views

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria".

Culture • May 7, 08:29 AM • 130449 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: contestants prepare for the first semi-final

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begins in the Swedish city of Malmö with enhanced security measures for the 37 participating countries.

Culture • May 6, 09:59 AM • 66459 views

Favorite of American stars: who is Tanya Muinho, who will perform for Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest

Tanya Muinho, an acclaimed Ukrainian director known for her work with international stars such as Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, will direct a performance for the Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil.

UNN Lite • May 3, 03:00 PM • 103243 views

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the band Nakhaba, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months now, mastering the profession of an aviation engineer, while not forgetting about his art.

Culture • May 2, 01:12 PM • 17764 views

Photos and videos from Jerry Heil & alyona's second rehearsal at Eurovision have been released

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona held the second rehearsal of their Eurovision performance "Teresa &amp; Maria", demonstrating Jerry Heil's confident steps and fiery visuals.

Culture • May 1, 10:55 PM • 23418 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.

Culture • May 1, 02:15 PM • 19522 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona tells how she lost her voice before the first rehearsal

Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.

Culture • April 28, 11:13 PM • 115910 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: video of the first rehearsal of alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, the next one is on May 1

alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, Ukraine's representatives at Eurovision 2024, held their first rehearsal on the stage of the Malmö Arena, celebrating female strength and resilience, and will perform at number 5 in the first semi-final on May 7.

Culture • April 28, 09:18 AM • 22984 views

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil had their first rehearsal on the stage of Eurovision 2024: photos appeared

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil held their first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage in Malmö, Sweden, where the contest will take place in 2024.

Culture • April 27, 03:39 PM • 29069 views

Representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil went to Sweden for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Representatives of Ukraine, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, have traveled to Malmö, Sweden, where the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place. They will perform their song "Teresa &amp; Maria" there.

Culture • April 26, 09:05 AM • 153146 views

Eurovision artists raise funds to rebuild school destroyed by Russian missile

UNITED24, together with Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, are raising funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Velykokostromska community of Dnipro Oblast that was destroyed by a Russian missile.

Society • April 25, 07:01 PM • 58515 views

Eurovision 2024: Ukraine moved out of the top 3 in the bookmakers' rating

According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.

Culture • April 1, 07:32 AM • 24193 views

Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona gathered applause at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Pre-Party in Madrid

Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria &amp; Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.

Culture • April 1, 06:47 AM • 25910 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: what number will alyona alyona & Jerry Heil perform under

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at number 5 in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 7.

Culture • March 26, 07:15 PM • 28890 views

A poll to select the National Jury of Ukraine for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has been launched in Diia

From March 25 to April 1, Ukraine launched a poll in the Diia app to select members of the National Jury who will judge the performances of participants from other countries in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • March 25, 11:18 AM • 24188 views