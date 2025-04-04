The 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony in Kyiv honored the best Ukrainian artists of 2023, including Jamala, Antibodies, Zlata Ognevich, Kozak System, Kola, Artem Pivovarov, Druha Rika, Klavdiya Petrovna, and Latexfauna.
The public broadcaster did not receive any complaints or fines for allegedly violating the Eurovision Song Contest rules regarding alyona alyona in a "Free Azovstal Defenders" T-shirt.
Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participant alyona alyona told how she and her team managed to appear at the contest wearing "Free Azovstal Defenders" T-shirts despite the ban, wearing them under other clothes and quickly unbuttoning them during the filming.
Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.
Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.
Dutch singer Joost Klein was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest for violating the rules due to inappropriate behavior towards a teammate after a certain incident.
The representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as the number 2, have dropped to 6th place in the bookmakers' ranking with 3% chances of winning.
The Kremlin is using bot attacks, accusations of money laundering, and deliberate fakes related to Nazism to try to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest and prevent it from winning.
Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" at number 2 in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.
The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.
Poles are outraged by the behavior of Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who recorded a video wearing a sweater with the inscription "Banderaciaga. Social media users have accused her of supporting Stepan Bandera and are urging her not to vote for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.
Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 along with artists from Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.
alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa & Maria" as the fifth entry from Ukraine in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.
Ukraine's representatives Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are among the top five contenders for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, and according to bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine will share the lead with Croatia in the first semifinal.
The Ukrainian Eurovision team, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, held two stage rehearsals and two general rehearsals, including one where the jury voted, actively preparing for their performance in the semi-finals.
The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria".
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begins in the Swedish city of Malmö with enhanced security measures for the 37 participating countries.
Tanya Muinho, an acclaimed Ukrainian director known for her work with international stars such as Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, will direct a performance for the Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil.
Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the band Nakhaba, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months now, mastering the profession of an aviation engineer, while not forgetting about his art.
Jerry Heil and alyona alyona held the second rehearsal of their Eurovision performance "Teresa & Maria", demonstrating Jerry Heil's confident steps and fiery visuals.
Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.
Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.
alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, Ukraine's representatives at Eurovision 2024, held their first rehearsal on the stage of the Malmö Arena, celebrating female strength and resilience, and will perform at number 5 in the first semi-final on May 7.
Representatives of Ukraine, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, have traveled to Malmö, Sweden, where the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place. They will perform their song "Teresa & Maria" there.
UNITED24, together with Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, are raising funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Velykokostromska community of Dnipro Oblast that was destroyed by a Russian missile.
According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.
Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria & Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.
From March 25 to April 1, Ukraine launched a poll in the Diia app to select members of the National Jury who will judge the performances of participants from other countries in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.