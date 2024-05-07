Does Ukraine have a chance to win the Eurovision Song Contest and the new top three contenders: bookmakers update their forecasts

Representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 today, are among the top five contenders for the victory, UNN reports citing bookmakers' forecasts.

According to bookmakers, Ukraine is likely to share the lead with Croatia in the first semifinal.

Leadership in the second semifinal is predicted for the Netherlands.

Currently, Croatia is considered the main contender for the victory. Switzerland and Italy are also in the top three. Ukraine is in fourth place in the ranking of contenders.

At the same time, according to bookmakers, Ukraine definitely has a chance to get into the top three performers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

However, it's worth remembering that Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have every chance of winning, as the forecasts are quite relative and constantly changing.

