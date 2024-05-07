First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

The first semifinal of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 22:00 in the Swedish city of Malmö. Where to watch and how to vote in Ukraine and abroad, according to the Public Broadcasting Company, UNN reports.

Details

At the Malmö Arena, 15 participants of the first semi-final will compete for the right to reach the final. Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will take to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 under the number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria" and a production by two-time Grammy nominee Tania Muinho.

Favorite of American stars: who is Tanya Muinho, who will perform for Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest

Public Broadcasting will broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 live on TV, digital and radio.

For the first time ever, Eurovision 2024 broadcasts on UA:PBC platforms will be accompanied by sign language interpretation.

Television

Half an hour before the first semi-final, at 21:30, Suspilne Kultura TV channel will start broadcasting "Pre-show. Eurovision Song Contest 2024". The first episode will be hosted by Timur Miroshnychenko and singer Diana Gloster.

The guests of the Pre-show for the first semifinal will be:

Boris Gainichakiyo is a stylist, fashion brand consultant, YouTuber, and author of the analysis of the stage looks of the finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024;

Yevhen Triplov is an author and music producer. Showrunner of the music reality show MULTITREK;

Herman Nenov is the stage director of Luxembourg's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Creative Director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 from Ukraine and the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2023.

The live broadcast of the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will start on Suspilne Kultura TV channel at 22:00. The show will be commented on by Timur Miroshnychenko, who has been the Ukrainian voice of Eurovision in Ukraine for 19 years.

Radio

Listeners of Radio Promin will hear the live broadcast of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 with commentary by Dmytro Zakharchenko and Lesya Antypenko, as well as exclusive reports by Anna Zakletska from the venue - Malmö Arena. The show starts at 22:00, pre-show - 21:30.

Digital platforms

The Pre-show and the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 will be available in digital:

On the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel at [21:30] watch "Pre-show", and starting from [22:00] listen and watch Timur Miroshnichenko live from the commentary studio.

Who will perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Star performances in the semifinals

This year, the organizers invited Eleni Fureira, Eric Saade and Chanel to perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The number, titled "United By Music," demonstrates not only the official slogan of the song contest, but also the message that you don't have to win the contest to become a Eurovision winner. Thanks to their performances at the Eurovision Song Contest, the three artists gained many new fans and have since released numerous hits.

Together with 24 dancers on stage, Eleni, Chanel and Eric will perform the songs they participated in the contest - it will be an amazing show that will kick off the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024.

Also performing in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be Swedish singer Benjamin Ingrosso, who participated in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with his song "Dance You Off". At the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Ingrosso will perform a medley of several songs that were performed during his recent European tour "Better Days Tour".

How to vote

In 2024, a number of changes were made to the voting system for the song contest. Viewers from all over the world, except for those in the participating countries, can now vote for their favorite songs for 24 hours before each semi-final and grand final.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

Watch the video to learn more about the voting rules for Eurovision 2024:

Ukrainians abroad can vote for representatives of Ukraine:

AddendumAddendum

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö is being held with participants from 37 countries. This is the third time Sweden has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, and it has won the contest seven times.

The semi-finals of Eurovision 2024 will be held on May 7 and 9, with the grand final of the contest taking place on Saturday, May 11. In total, representatives of 20 countries will be selected from the two semifinals to the final, and on May 11, representatives of the countries that automatically qualify for the final will compete for the victory: this year, it is Sweden as the host country, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

The joy of victories and the bitterness of defeats: how Ukraine performed at Eurovision