First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91565 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109380 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152141 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252010 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73339 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41363 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34355 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91565 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130424 views

The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria".

The first semifinal of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 22:00 in the Swedish city of Malmö. Where to watch and how to vote in Ukraine and abroad, according to the Public Broadcasting Company, UNN reports.

Details

At the Malmö Arena, 15 participants of the first semi-final will compete for the right to reach the final. Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will take to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 under the number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria" and a production by two-time Grammy nominee Tania Muinho.

Favorite of American stars: who is Tanya Muinho, who will perform for Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest03.05.24, 18:00 • 103214 views

Public Broadcasting will broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 live on TV, digital and radio.

For the first time ever, Eurovision 2024 broadcasts on UA:PBC platforms will be accompanied by sign language interpretation. 

Television

Half an hour before the first semi-final, at 21:30, Suspilne Kultura TV channel will start broadcasting "Pre-show. Eurovision Song Contest 2024". The first episode will be hosted by Timur Miroshnychenko and singer Diana Gloster.

The guests of the Pre-show for the first semifinal will be:

  • Boris Gainichakiyo is a stylist, fashion brand consultant, YouTuber, and author of the analysis of the stage looks of the finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024;
  • Yevhen Triplov is an author and music producer. Showrunner of the music reality show MULTITREK;
  • Herman Nenov is the stage director of Luxembourg's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Creative Director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 from Ukraine and the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2023.

The live broadcast of the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will start on Suspilne Kultura TV channel at 22:00. The show will be commented on by Timur Miroshnychenko, who has been the Ukrainian voice of Eurovision in Ukraine for 19 years.

Radio 

Listeners of Radio Promin will hear the live broadcast of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 with commentary by Dmytro Zakharchenko and Lesya Antypenko, as well as exclusive reports by Anna Zakletska from the venue - Malmö Arena. The show starts at 22:00, pre-show - 21:30.

Digital platforms

The Pre-show and the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 will be available in digital:

On the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel at [21:30] watch "Pre-show", and starting from [22:00] listen and watch Timur Miroshnichenko live from the commentary studio.

Who will perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Image

Star performances in the semifinals

This year, the organizers invited Eleni Fureira, Eric Saade and Chanel to perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The number, titled "United By Music," demonstrates not only the official slogan of the song contest, but also the message that you don't have to win the contest to become a Eurovision winner. Thanks to their performances at the Eurovision Song Contest, the three artists gained many new fans and have since released numerous hits.

Together with 24 dancers on stage, Eleni, Chanel and Eric will perform the songs they participated in the contest - it will be an amazing show that will kick off the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024.

Also performing in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be Swedish singer Benjamin Ingrosso, who participated in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with his song "Dance You Off". At the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Ingrosso will perform a medley of several songs that were performed during his recent European tour "Better Days Tour".

How to vote

In 2024, a number of changes were made to the voting system for the song contest. Viewers from all over the world, except for those in the participating countries, can now vote for their favorite songs for 24 hours before each semi-final and grand final.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote06.05.24, 16:15 • 104366 views

Watch the video to learn more about the voting rules for Eurovision 2024:

Ukrainians abroad can vote for representatives of Ukraine:

Image

AddendumAddendum

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö is being held with participants from 37 countries. This is the third time Sweden has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, and it has won the contest seven times.

The semi-finals of Eurovision 2024 will be held on May 7 and 9, with the grand final of the contest taking place on Saturday, May 11. In total, representatives of 20 countries will be selected from the two semifinals to the final, and on May 11, representatives of the countries that automatically qualify for the final will compete for the victory: this year, it is Sweden as the host country, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

The joy of victories and the bitterness of defeats: how Ukraine performed at Eurovision06.05.24, 19:25 • 121364 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
malmoMalmö
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
liuksemburhLuxembourg
franceFrance
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
lisabonLisbon
ukraineUkraine

