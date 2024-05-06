ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104360 views

The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Everything you need to know about how to watch the semifinals and Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and how to vote live from Malmö, Sweden, is available on the official website of the contest, UNN reports.

How to watch

With all three shows live, most people watch the Eurovision Song Contest on TV - either at home or at a viewing party. It is also possible to watch via the website of a local broadcaster or on-demand service. In addition to the participating countries, many other countries offer these options.

All live shows are available to watch on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, if it is available in your region. You can find links to all three live shows right here.  

Several non-participating countries will also broadcast the 2024 contest, including Montenegro (on RTCG), North Macedonia (on MRT), Kosovo (on RTK), and the United States (on Peacock).

There are also radio stations where you can listen to the Grand Final. 

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: contestants prepare for the first semi-final06.05.24, 12:59 • 66437 views

Voting through the official app

The organizers recommend keeping the official Eurovision Song Contest app close by during the live shows. It is available for iOS, Android and Windows devices. "You will receive information about the participants in real time, be able to rate your favorites and vote. After voting, you will receive a special video message from your favorite contestant," the official website says.

Those watching in the participating countries can also vote by phone and/or SMS. The relevant numbers will be displayed on the screen of each participating broadcaster and on the website www.esc.vote.

It is noted that those watching from a country that does not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest can still vote. "Go to the official Eurovision app or go directly to www.esc.vote , the new voting center for the Eurovision Song Contest. The app and website will automatically provide the correct voting method for all eligible countries," the statement said.

For participants from participating countries, you can only vote in the semi-final in which your country is participating, or in the semi-final assigned to your country if you are watching from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom or Sweden. You can vote up to 20 times for your chosen country.

When to vote

Participating countries

In the Grand Final, voting will start immediately before the first song and will last approximately 25-40 minutes after the last song. In the semi-finals, voting will start after the last song and will last approximately 15-25 minutes.

Non-participating countries

Viewers from the rest of the world will have almost 24 hours to vote for their favorite songs, divided into two voting windows. The online voting for the rest of the world will start at around midnight CEST on the day of each semi-final and grand final and will continue until the live shows start.

During the Grand Final, voting for the rest of the world will reopen just before the first song is performed and will last approximately 25-40 minutes after the last song. In the semi-finals, voting will reopen after the last song and will last approximately 15-25 minutes.

For complete information on the voting procedure for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, as well as telephone numbers and voting information for each country, please visit the voting procedure page.  

Addendum

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, on Tuesday, May 7 (first semi-final), Thursday, May 9 (second semi-final) and Saturday, May 11 (Grand Final) in 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising