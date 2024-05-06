Eurovision Song Contest 2024: contestants prepare for the first semi-final

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90974 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152085 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251933 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174522 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165727 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226723 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72824 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40849 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33925 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66478 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251933 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225141 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90974 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72824 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113249 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114134 views
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: contestants prepare for the first semi-final

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66438 views

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begins in the Swedish city of Malmö with enhanced security measures for the 37 participating countries.

The Eurovision Song Contest, in which representatives of 37 countries are participating, will begin in Malmö, Sweden, amid heightened security measures, UNN reports citing Euronews.

Details

Musicians and performers from 37 countries are preparing for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is taking place in Malmö, Sweden. Prior to the official opening of the event, the contestants traditionally walked the turquoise carpet.

Representatives of Ukraine - alyona alyona and Jerry Heil - fought with Easter eggs on the turquoise carpet of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Security measures have been stepped up in Malmö in connection with the Eurovision Song Contest. Earlier, the media mentioned cyberattacks, DoS attacks, civil disobedience and interception of TV broadcasts as threats to the contest.

The Israeli delegation is under special protection in Malmö. A few days before the start of the Eurovision Song Contest, Israel's National Security Council issued a warning that traveling to Malmö for citizens of the Jewish state could be dangerous.

The first semifinal will take place on May 7.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho01.05.24, 17:15 • 19490 views

Julia Shramko

CultureMultimedia
malmoMalmö
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising