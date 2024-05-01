Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil today announced that the most famous Ukrainian director in the world, Tanya Muinho, will direct Ukraine's performance on the main stage of Europe, UNN reports with reference to Billboard.

"You can imagine how we felt when we realized that we were going to work with her (Tania Muinho - ed.)," said Jerry Heil.

"She's extremely talented and what she's doing is so important to us because she's not only a talented Ukrainian woman who started working in Hollywood, but she's done something that no one in the music industry has done before her and we're very proud of her... She is a part of our culture," added alyona alyona.

"We are incredibly pleased that Tanya became the director of the number. This once again emphasizes the idea of our song: unity of people, unity of women, divas! Tanya Muinho is a strong personality, a talent who not only represents Ukraine in the international arena, but is a leader who creates trends. At the beginning of our cooperation, we talked about everything that hurts and resonates with us in our song, and in a few days we heard the director's vision, which impressed us. We realized: this is how we want to speak to the world through our performance! Unity, steel strength of virgins, faith and will! Music does unite the world, we are sure! And we know that this production will unite hearts around the world in the pursuit of the victory of light over darkness!" - alyona alyona and Jerry Heil about their collaboration with the famous Ukrainian director.

