Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19488 views

Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil today announced that the most famous Ukrainian director in the world, Tanya Muinho, will direct Ukraine's performance on the main stage of Europe, UNN reports with reference to Billboard.

Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, is grateful to fate for the opportunity to team up with Tania Muinho and adds that they have a common goal - to represent their country in the best possible way.

"You can imagine how we felt when we realized that we were going to work with her (Tania Muinho - ed.)," said Jerry Heil.

"She's extremely talented and what she's doing is so important to us because she's not only a talented Ukrainian woman who started working in Hollywood, but she's done something that no one in the music industry has done before her and we're very proud of her... She is a part of our culture," added alyona alyona.

According to Suspilne, Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, are grateful to fate for the opportunity to team up with Tania Muinho and add that they have a common goal: to represent their country in the best possible way.

"We are incredibly pleased that Tanya became the director of the number. This once again emphasizes the idea of our song: unity of people, unity of women, divas! Tanya Muinho is a strong personality, a talent who not only represents Ukraine in the international arena, but is a leader who creates trends. At the beginning of our cooperation, we talked about everything that hurts and resonates with us in our song, and in a few days we heard the director's vision, which impressed us. We realized: this is how we want to speak to the world through our performance! Unity, steel strength of virgins, faith and will! Music does unite the world, we are sure! And we know that this production will unite hearts around the world in the pursuit of the victory of light over darkness!" - alyona alyona and Jerry Heil about their collaboration with the famous Ukrainian director.

Recall

Recently, Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - held their first rehearsal on the main stage of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö. During the performance of the Ukrainian representatives, the Malmö Arena stage became a canvas for the celebration of female strength, resilience and unity necessary to overcome life's challenges. The second rehearsal of alyona alyona & by Jerry Heil will take place on May 1.

Contact us about advertising