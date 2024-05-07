"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Head of the Ukrainian delegation tells how alyona alyona & Jerry Heil are preparing for the contest

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70240 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105018 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148017 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173771 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165083 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148267 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102061 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41314 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48155 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223896 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70235 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48155 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112603 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113526 views
Actual
"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Head of the Ukrainian delegation tells how alyona alyona & Jerry Heil are preparing for the contest

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Head of the Ukrainian delegation tells how alyona alyona & Jerry Heil are preparing for the contest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116446 views

The Ukrainian Eurovision team, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, held two stage rehearsals and two general rehearsals, including one where the jury voted, actively preparing for their performance in the semi-finals.

The Ukrainian Eurovision team is actively preparing for their performance in the semifinals of the contest - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil have already taken part in two stage and two dress rehearsals. The head of the Ukrainian Eurovision delegation, Oksana Skybinska, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Skybinska said that the Ukrainian singer's team has already held two stage rehearsals and joined two general rehearsals. 

We have been here for a week now. We've already had two stage rehearsals, during which we had the opportunity to test the production, the sound of the song on the Swedish stage, and to see all the technical aspects that we are still working on. Yesterday we had two dress rehearsals alyona alyona & Jerry Heil went on stage during the daytime dress rehearsal and in the evening when the jury voted. It was a really busy day

- said the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to her, a "daytime dress rehearsal" is still to take place today, the last rehearsal before the semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote07.05.24, 11:29 • 130423 views

Today we are gathering energy because we have an equally important day ahead. Now we have a daytime general run-through ahead of us. This is the last rehearsal before the semifinals. And in the evening we will accumulate energy and hope for the moral support of Ukrainians 

- said Skibinska.

Addendum

She also said that some Ukrainians living abroad can vote for the Ukrainian representatives right now. But viewers from Ukraine will have to wait until the evening to be able to support alyona & Jerry Heil.

The innovation of this year's Eurovision is that it is the audience that will vote in the semi-finals, and the jury's votes are purely reserve. So the viewers who started voting yesterday in the rest of the world, that is, not in the participating countries, can already vote. If there are Ukrainians abroad who watch us and want to support alyona & Jerry Heil, they can already do so on the Eurovision website. And all Ukrainians who will be watching the broadcast today will be able to vote via SMS this evening

- explained the head of the Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest delegation.

Recall

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil announcedthat the most famous Ukrainian director in the world, Tanya Muinho, will direct Ukraine's performance on the main stage of Europe.

The joy of victories and the bitterness of defeats: how Ukraine performed at Eurovision06.05.24, 19:25 • 121364 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureUNN Lite
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising