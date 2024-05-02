Photos and videos from Jerry Heil & alyona's second rehearsal at Eurovision have been released

Ukrainian singers alyona alyona and Jerry Heil have already held the second rehearsal of their performance for the track "Teresa & Maria" for the Eurovision Song Contest. The network writes that the production for them was created by Tanya Muinho, reports UNN.



Details

In a short excerpt of a rehearsal performance by Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, we can finally see the number in action.

The video captures the moment when Jerry Heil confidently walks upstairs, while flashes of fire rush down from the sky.

