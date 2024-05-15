Public Broadcasting has reported that it has not received any reports of complaints or fines for violating the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. This is stated in an official statement, according to UNN.

Context

The media spread an alleged quote from alyona alyona: "We took a big risk, but it worked out. We just got off with a financial fine." Currently, there is no mention of a fine in alyona alyona's post.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

As a member of the EBU, which ensures the participation of Ukrainian representatives in the Eurovision Song Contest, Public Broadcasting has not received any complaints or fines for alleged violations of the rules - the official statement said.

At the same time, they add that the European Broadcasting Union does have the right to impose sanctions in case of violation of the competition rules: "The artists were warned about this at the stage of signing the contract. The Eurovision Song Contest openly positions itself as apolitical and asks all participants to adhere to this rule".

The statement recalled that this year's Eurovision Song Contest final saw the disqualification of the Dutch representative Joost Klein for threatening behavior towards a member of the crew.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 organizers disqualify the representative of the Netherlands: what is known

In addition, it is said that representatives of Ireland's Bambie Thug were ordered to remove from their makeup a symbol encrypted in Ogham script in support of Palestine, which meant "ceasefire.

"And according to the statement of the Portuguese broadcaster RTP, instead of their representative iolanda's performance in the final of the song contest, the official YouTube channel and social networks of Eurovision first published the singer's performance in the semifinals due to the presence of "pro-Palestinian elements" in the final Portuguese performance," reads the statement of Public Broadcasting.

Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"