Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61919 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103649 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146733 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247260 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173432 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164811 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63465 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100749 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33634 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45089 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38083 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61919 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45089 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112306 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113241 views
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15937 views

Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participant alyona alyona told how she and her team managed to appear at the contest wearing "Free Azovstal Defenders" T-shirts despite the ban, wearing them under other clothes and quickly unbuttoning them during the filming.

Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participant alyona alyona told how was managed to appear in T-shirts with the inscription Free Azovstal Defenders at the contest despite the organizers' ban, UNN reports.

Details

"It was a very risky and difficult task to appear in Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts. Any inscriptions and brands were prohibited, the security checked all the clothes and, if there was an inscription on them, asked to remove it or covered the inscriptions with black tape. (...) Before entering the hall, our team put on T-shirts under their other T-shirts and sweatshirts and were able to go into the green room with them," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"We knew that when they would show replays of all the artists' performances, they would also show the delegation itself. So when the camera came up to us, our team quickly opened up and showed our appeal to the whole world. We took a big risk, but it all worked out," wrote alyona alyona, adding that she was "incredibly happy that we managed to remind the world about our prisoners of war.

A gift to the "enemies of Europe": the European Commission criticized the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest for banning EU flags13.05.24, 16:59 • 15197 views

At the same time, Detector Media, citing a report by alyona alyona, points out that the organizers of Eurovision 2024 fined the Ukrainian delegation for wearing T-shirts with the Free Azovstal Defenders print on the air of the show.

Currently, the singer's post on Instagram has been changed, and this message is not there.

However, users under the post express their emotions about this information: "Got off with a fine? Really?" - wrote one user in particular.

Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"12.05.24, 02:00 • 29782 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
european-commissionEuropean Commission
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising