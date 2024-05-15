Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona told how was managed to appear at the contest wearing Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts

Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participant alyona alyona told how was managed to appear in T-shirts with the inscription Free Azovstal Defenders at the contest despite the organizers' ban, UNN reports.

Details

"It was a very risky and difficult task to appear in Free Azovstal Defenders T-shirts. Any inscriptions and brands were prohibited, the security checked all the clothes and, if there was an inscription on them, asked to remove it or covered the inscriptions with black tape. (...) Before entering the hall, our team put on T-shirts under their other T-shirts and sweatshirts and were able to go into the green room with them," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"We knew that when they would show replays of all the artists' performances, they would also show the delegation itself. So when the camera came up to us, our team quickly opened up and showed our appeal to the whole world. We took a big risk, but it all worked out," wrote alyona alyona, adding that she was "incredibly happy that we managed to remind the world about our prisoners of war.

A gift to the "enemies of Europe": the European Commission criticized the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest for banning EU flags

At the same time, Detector Media, citing a report by alyona alyona, points out that the organizers of Eurovision 2024 fined the Ukrainian delegation for wearing T-shirts with the Free Azovstal Defenders print on the air of the show.

Currently, the singer's post on Instagram has been changed, and this message is not there.

However, users under the post express their emotions about this information: "Got off with a fine? Really?" - wrote one user in particular.

Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"