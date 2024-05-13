ukenru
A gift to the "enemies of Europe": the European Commission criticized the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest for banning EU flags

A gift to the "enemies of Europe": the European Commission criticized the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest for banning EU flags

Kyiv

 15197 views

The European Commission has criticized the Eurovision Song Contest organizers for banning EU flags during the 2024 final, calling it a gift to "Europe's enemies" and demanding an explanation.

The European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) decision to ban viewers from unfurling EU flags  during the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final was a gift to "Europe's enemies," European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said. UNN reports this with reference to  Politico. 

"What the EBU has done is simply amazing," Schinas said.  

According to the vice president, the EBU's decision to exclude flags other than those of its member states "for the first time" was untimely, given the European elections to be held next month. It also comes at a time when thousands of Georgian demonstrators have taken to the streets of Tbilisi in support of the democratic values that the EU represents.

The representative of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also criticized the EBU's decision, saying:  

Banning the flag, which is the flag of all EU and other Council of Europe members participating in the competition and which is often flown next to national flags on public buildings, is certainly regrettable.

"With less than a month to go before the European elections, who will benefit from the ban on the EU flag at Eurovision? Only Eurosceptics and enemies of Europe," the Commissioner added. 

In turn, an EBU spokesperson said that the policy on flags at this year's Eurovision Song Contest is "the same as in 2023": fans are only allowed to bring flags of "participating countries and rainbow/pride flags." However, footage of last year's event clearly shows dozens of EU flags in the audience, Politico notes. 

Schinas said he would raise the issue with the EBU leadership on Monday. "I will talk to them. I will not allow this to pass by. I will demand explanations and clarifications," he said.

This year's song contest in Sweden has become one of the most controversial in its history. 

Dutch singer Joost Klein was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest for breaking the rules due to inappropriate behavior towards a teammate after a certain incident.

 At the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final, the winner Nemo accidentally broke the damn microphone with.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

