Eurovision Song Contest 2024 organizers disqualify the representative of the Netherlands: what is known

The European Broadcasting Union has disqualified the representative of the Netherlands, Joost Klein, for violating the rules of the competition. This was reported by the union on its website, UNN reports.

Details

"Dutch singer Joost Klein will not participate in the final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The Swedish police investigated a complaint from a female crew member following an incident after his performance in the semi-final on Thursday evening. While the legal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for him to continue to participate in the contest," the statement said.

The organizers noted that Jost Klein's behavior towards a team member was considered a violation of the contest rules.

Context

The media reported that a scandal had broken out at the Eurovision Song Contest around Jost Klein. The reason for this was an alleged "unexplained incident". The incident has not been officially reported, but there are rumors that Klein hit one of the cameramen at the flag parade after he provoked him with a question about his deceased parents.

There is also a version that he allegedly had a conflict with a representative of Israel, which arose because of his political views.

Recall

