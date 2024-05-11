StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

The Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest using bots, accusations and deliberate fakes. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICIP, according to UNN.

"The Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest. The bot attack and accusations of "draining" millions of hryvnias, deliberate fake news and Nazism are all the consequences of Russian propaganda and bot farms. This is how the enemy is trying to prevent Ukraine from winning the Eurovision Song Contest," the center said in a statement.

It is noted that the main topic of manipulation is that Ukraine allegedly allocated UAH 11 million for the National Selection for Eurovision during the war.

Social media also began to accuse the singer Jerry Heil of supporting Nazism. "All this is because of a video on TikTok where she sings in a sweatshirt with the inscription Banderaciaga. This especially outraged the Poles, who consider Bandera guilty of the genocide of the Polish people," the center reports.

The Russians are also dispersing a video of a fall on the stage of alyona alyona, which promotes the narrative of body-shaming - discrimination based on external features. The propagandists also began using homophobic statements, accusations of Satanism and Nazism, the StratCom Center noted.

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 have presented the order of performances in the final of the 68th song contest to be held on Saturday, May 11 - Ukraine will perform second among 26 performing countries.

