StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81445 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107407 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250539 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40077 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40077 views
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32036 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32036 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64414 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64414 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32572 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32572 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58519 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58519 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250539 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224606 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224606 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58519 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64414 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64414 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33540 views

The Kremlin is using bot attacks, accusations of money laundering, and deliberate fakes related to Nazism to try to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest and prevent it from winning.

The Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest using bots, accusations and deliberate fakes. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICIP, according to UNN.

Details

"The Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest. The bot attack and accusations of "draining" millions of hryvnias, deliberate fake news and Nazism are all the consequences of Russian propaganda and bot farms. This is how the enemy is trying to prevent Ukraine from winning the Eurovision Song Contest," the center said in a statement.

It is noted that the main topic of manipulation is that Ukraine allegedly allocated UAH 11 million for the National Selection for Eurovision during the war.

Social media also began to accuse the singer Jerry Heil of supporting Nazism. "All this is because of a video on TikTok where she sings in a sweatshirt with the inscription Banderaciaga. This especially outraged the Poles, who consider Bandera guilty of the genocide of the Polish people," the center reports.

The Russians are also dispersing a video of a fall on the stage of alyona alyona, which promotes the narrative of body-shaming - discrimination based on external features. The propagandists also began using homophobic statements, accusations of Satanism and Nazism, the StratCom Center noted.

Recall

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 have presented the order of performances in the final of the 68th song contest to be held on Saturday, May 11 - Ukraine will perform second among 26 performing countries.

Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024: when will alyona alyona and Jerry Heil perform, where to watch and how to vote11.05.24, 09:57 • 109220 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCulture
tiktokTikTok
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising