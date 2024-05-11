Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024: when will alyona alyona and Jerry Heil perform, where to watch and how to vote

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place in Malmö, Sweden, today, May 11. The representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" under the number 2. Where to watch and how to vote, according to the "Public Eurovision", writes UNN.

Details

You can watch the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on May 11 on UA:PBC platforms - it starts at 22:00.

Representatives of 26 countries are taking part in the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. A total of 20 participants have been selected from the two semi-finals, who will be joined by representatives of the countries that automatically qualify for the final on May 11: this year, it is Sweden as the host country, as well as the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and France as the Big Five countries.

Where to watch and listen

"UA:PBC will broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final live on all its platforms:

The Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel will be broadcasting from the commentary studio .

This year's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 video broadcasts on UA:PBC platforms will be accompanied by sign language interpretation for the first time .

How to vote

The voting for the participants of the Grand Final of the Song Contest has undergone significant changes. Now you have much more time to cast your vote, as the audience voting will start as soon as the first participant takes the stage. You can vote for your favorite via the Eurovision Song Contest app or by sending an SMS to 7576 with the number of the respective performance.

Viewers from non-participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite in the Rest of the World block almost 24 hours before the final. The online voting will start on the website www.esc.vote immediately after the second dress rehearsal on the eve of the final.

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with the song "Teresa & Maria" in the first semifinal on the official Eurovision YouTube channel have already received 4.3 million views.