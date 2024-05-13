Jerry Heil and alyona alyona released a new song that could represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, released another joint track called "Podolyanochka" (Get Up) on May 12. The singer Jerry Heil announced this on her Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Jerry Heil, before participating in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, the singers chose between two options - Teresa & Maria and Podolyanochka.

It is known that they chose the first song with which they won the national show and represented Ukraine on the international stage in Malmö, where they took third place.

