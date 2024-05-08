ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Poles urge not to support Ukraine because of Jerry Heil's video wearing a sweatshirt with "Banderaciaga" inscription

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Poles urge not to support Ukraine because of Jerry Heil's video wearing a sweatshirt with "Banderaciaga" inscription

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25658 views

Poles are outraged by the behavior of Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who recorded a video wearing a sweater with the inscription "Banderaciaga. Social media users have accused her of supporting Stepan Bandera and are urging her not to vote for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

A scandal involving Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who is representing Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, is gaining momentum on the social network X. Polish users are urging  not to vote for the Ukrainian team after seeing a photo of Jerry Heil in a sweatshirt with the inscription Banderaciaga. This was reported by UNN with reference to the posts of users X and Polish media.  

Details 

In March 2024, Jerry Heil (real name Yana Shemayeva) posted a videoon her Tik Tok where she performs the song Teresa & Maria. In this footage, you can see that the singer is wearing a sweater with Banderaciaga inscriptions.

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 202407.05.24, 22:51 • 26971 view

One of the first to point this out was the Polish online publication WarNewsPL

The representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 wearing a sweatshirt with the inscription BANDERACIAGA.  Tell me this is fake...

- the post reads. 

After that, social media users picked up this video - outraged Polish users call not to vote for Ukraine at Eurovision 2024 and accuse the singer of supporting the "cult of Stepan Bandera.

In particular, Polish MP from the left-wing Anna Maria Żukowska reacted to the situation. She criticized Ukraine for "promoting Bandera" and stated that she did not support the country at the Eurovision Song Contest. 

If Ukraine promotes Bandera in its historical policy, it will alienate Europe, which has a clear opinion about Nazi collaborators. I say no to nationalists!"

- Zhukovskaya said 

Some Polish users went further than Eurovision. In particular, the outraged musician Jan Pospieszalski called for an end to the teaching of Ukrainian history in Polish schools. 

In addition, some even accused the clothing brand of Nazism and Satanism.

Banderciaga is a combination of the genocidal Nazi Bandera and a brand with a direct reference to Satanism. Meet the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

- said one of the outraged Polish users on the social network X.

Recall

The first semifinal of Eurovision 2024 took place in Sweden on Tuesday, and the final will be held on Saturday, May 11. According to the results of the contest , Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil reached the final. 

Along with him, artists from Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg made it to the final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Contact us about advertising