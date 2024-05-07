alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukraine performed in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa & Maria" at number five, reports UNN.

Details

In the first semifinal, 15 participants will compete for the right to represent their country in the final.

The voting in the semifinals will start after the last song is performed and will last approximately 15-25 minutes.

Only viewers of the countries participating in the respective semifinals can vote in the semifinals. Each viewer can vote up to 20 times for the representatives of the countries they like.

