The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101118 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111429 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254019 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174911 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166022 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43102 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25441 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30494 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36518 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33844 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225965 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101118 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71359 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113614 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114477 views
Actual
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17743 views

Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the band Nakhaba, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months now, mastering the profession of an aviation engineer, while not forgetting about his art.

The vocalist of the band Nahaba, who impressed in the Eurovision Song Contest, has been serving in the  Armed Forces for six months - the musician has not only mastered the profession of an aircraft engineer, but has also preserved himself as a creative person, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the Nakhaba band, has been serving in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command for six months, having completed general military training and professional training and mastered the profession of aviation technician.

Image

Andriy Naumenko is now proud to have the opportunity to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, especially since the army is primarily about motivation and understanding, as the Armed Forces emphasize.

For reference

Hahaba consists of two performers - Olga Nahaba under the pseudonym Vakyolia and Andriy Naumenko. Andriy was a participant of The Voice and made it to the quarterfinals of the 10th season. In 2023, he joined the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the National Selection, the military leadership allowed Andriy to concentrate on music and preparing for the live performance.

Image

In the selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, the musicians presented the song "Glasses," which is "sharp, sharp, with impressive dynamics"; in it, the musicians drew attention to the theme of love during the war.

Recall

Yevhen Nyshchuk, former Minister of Culture, has been appointed as the new artistic director and general director of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater in Ukraine.

Ukrainian singers alyona alyona and Jerry Heil have already held the second rehearsal of their performance for the track "Teresa & Maria" for the Eurovision Song Contest. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising