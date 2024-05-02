The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

The vocalist of the band Nahaba, who impressed in the Eurovision Song Contest, has been serving in the Armed Forces for six months - the musician has not only mastered the profession of an aircraft engineer, but has also preserved himself as a creative person, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the Nakhaba band, has been serving in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command for six months, having completed general military training and professional training and mastered the profession of aviation technician.

Andriy Naumenko is now proud to have the opportunity to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, especially since the army is primarily about motivation and understanding, as the Armed Forces emphasize.

Hahaba consists of two performers - Olga Nahaba under the pseudonym Vakyolia and Andriy Naumenko. Andriy was a participant of The Voice and made it to the quarterfinals of the 10th season. In 2023, he joined the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the National Selection, the military leadership allowed Andriy to concentrate on music and preparing for the live performance.

In the selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, the musicians presented the song "Glasses," which is "sharp, sharp, with impressive dynamics"; in it, the musicians drew attention to the theme of love during the war.

