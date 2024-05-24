ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced

Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115723 views

The 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony in Kyiv honored the best Ukrainian artists of 2023, including Jamala, Antibodies, Zlata Ognevich, Kozak System, Kola, Artem Pivovarov, Druha Rika, Klavdiya Petrovna, and Latexfauna.

On Thursday, May 23, Kyiv hosted the 13th  YUNA-2024 music award ceremony. The best Ukrainian artists received statuettes for their achievements in music in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to Muzvar.

Details

Best album - Jamala - Qirim

Best rock band - Antibodies

This year, Antytila became a record-breaker: the band won three victories at once.

Image

Best Duo - Zlata Ognjevic and Shumei (song by Bureviyami)

Special award for the charity tour - KOZAK SYSTEM

Image

Best Music Video and Best Song nomination - "Fortress Bakhmut" (Antytila)

Best performer - KOLA

Best performer - Artem Pivovarov

Image

Special award for charity - "Second River"

Image

Discovery of the year - Klavdia Petrivna

Image

Best pop band - Latexfauna

Image

For reference

YUNA (or Yuna, Yearly Ukrainian National Awards) is a Ukrainian annual national professional music award. It was founded on October 27, 2011. The nominees and winners of the award are determined by a professional jury, guided by the rules. The weight of the YUNA statuette awarded to the winners is 3.5 kg.

Recall

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureUNN Lite
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

