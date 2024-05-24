Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced

On Thursday, May 23, Kyiv hosted the 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony. The best Ukrainian artists received statuettes for their achievements in music in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to Muzvar.

Best album - Jamala - Qirim

Best rock band - Antibodies

This year, Antytila became a record-breaker: the band won three victories at once.

Best Duo - Zlata Ognjevic and Shumei (song by Bureviyami)

Special award for the charity tour - KOZAK SYSTEM

Best Music Video and Best Song nomination - "Fortress Bakhmut" (Antytila)

Best performer - KOLA

Best performer - Artem Pivovarov

Special award for charity - "Second River"

Discovery of the year - Klavdia Petrivna

Best pop band - Latexfauna

YUNA (or Yuna, Yearly Ukrainian National Awards) is a Ukrainian annual national professional music award. It was founded on October 27, 2011. The nominees and winners of the award are determined by a professional jury, guided by the rules. The weight of the YUNA statuette awarded to the winners is 3.5 kg.

