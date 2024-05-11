Ukraine has dropped out of the top three in the bookmakers' ranking of Eurovision 2024: a fresh forecast before the grand final

Representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 today, have dropped to 6th place in the ranking of chances of winning. Bookmakers give Ukraine a 3% chance of winning, UNN reports, citing bookmakers' forecasts.

Details

It is noted that bookmakers give Ukraine a 3% chance of winning. According to bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine will take 6th place.

Croatia has a 43% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest. Switzerland also dropped in the ranking, letting Israel ahead of it with 16% and 20% chances of winning, respectively.

Also, France moved up to 4th place with 5% chance of winning, while Ireland lost one position and dropped to 5th place with 4% chance of winning.

Recall

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place in Malmö, Sweden, today, May 11. Ukraine's alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform their song "Teresa & Maria" at number 2.