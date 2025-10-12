Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to Georgia

Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025 – 12-year-old Sofia Nersesyan, who won the final of the National Selection. The online show took place on October 12 and gathered a record number of viewers. This was reported by "Suspilne", writes UNN.

Details

The final of the National Selection was held in the format of an online concert, hosted by Timur Miroshnychenko, singer Masha Kondratenko, and "Eurovision Ukraine" host Anna Tulyeva. Six finalists competed for victory, and the results were determined by a joint vote of viewers and the jury. Sofia Nersesyan received 5 points from the jury and 6 from the viewers, which brought her the victory.

This year, Ukrainians showed unprecedented activity: 190,071 users participated in the voting via the "Diia" application – a record for the entire history of the Junior National Selection. Voting took place in two stages – two days before the final and during the live broadcast.

The jury of the competition consisted of singer and songwriter Vlad Darwin, general producer of "M1" and "M2" TV channels Natela Chkhartishvili-Zatsaryna, and singer Michelle Andrade.

The final show was accompanied by vibrant performances by Ukrainian artists. On stage performed the winner of the National Selection 2024 Artem Kotenko, Svitlana Tarabarova together with AFU officer BERESTOVYI, rapper alyona alyona, the band ZIFERBLAT – representatives of Ukraine at the adult Eurovision 2025, as well as Masha Kondratenko, who performed a mix of her own hits. The concert concluded with a joint performance by Svitlana Tarabarova, alyona alyona, and the finalists – the anthem song "Dream Boldly."

In addition to the winner, Likerіya Chyrva, Olha Nesterko, the duo of Zlata Ivaniv and Vladyslav Vasytskyi, Vsevolod Skryma, and Angelina Hlohush competed in the final.

The Junior Eurovision 2025 final will take place on December 13 in Tbilisi (Georgia) – the second time in history that the country hosts the contest. 18 countries will participate in it.

