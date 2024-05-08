Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, reports UNN.

Details

According to the results of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024, they also qualified for the final of the contest:

Serbia - TEYA DORA with the song Ramonda

Portugal - iolanda with the song Grito

Slovenia - Raiven with the song Veronika

Lithuania - Silvester Belt with the song Luktelk

Finland - Windows95man with the song No Rules!

Cyprus - Silia Kapsis with the song Liar

Croatia - Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim

Ireland - Bambie Thug with the song Doomsday Blue

Luxembourg - Tali with the song Fighter

The first semifinal of the competition took place in Sweden on Tuesday, and the final will be held on Saturday, May 11.

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are among the top five most likely to win, according to bookmakers. The top favorite is the Croatian representative.

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024