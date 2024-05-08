Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107965 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250920 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174259 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165499 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226210 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34495 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66677 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34927 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60859 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212266 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224762 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66677 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113018 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113908 views
Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26908 views

Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 along with artists from Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, reports UNN.

Details

According to the results of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024, they also qualified for the final of the contest:

  • Serbia - TEYA DORA with the song Ramonda
  • Portugal - iolanda with the song Grito
  • Slovenia - Raiven with the song Veronika
  • Lithuania - Silvester Belt with the song Luktelk
  • Finland - Windows95man with the song No Rules!
  • Cyprus - Silia Kapsis with the song Liar
  • Croatia - Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  • Ireland - Bambie Thug with the song Doomsday Blue
  • Luxembourg - Tali with the song Fighter

Addendum Addendum

The first semifinal of the competition took place in Sweden on Tuesday, and the final will be held on Saturday, May 11.

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are among the top five most likely to win, according to bookmakers. The top favorite is the Croatian representative.

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 202407.05.24, 22:51 • 26973 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
serbiaSerbia
finlandFinland
sloveniiaSlovenia
irelandIreland
liuksemburhLuxembourg
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
croatiaCroatia
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus

