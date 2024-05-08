Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 along with artists from Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.
Details
According to the results of the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024, they also qualified for the final of the contest:
- Serbia - TEYA DORA with the song Ramonda
- Portugal - iolanda with the song Grito
- Slovenia - Raiven with the song Veronika
- Lithuania - Silvester Belt with the song Luktelk
- Finland - Windows95man with the song No Rules!
- Cyprus - Silia Kapsis with the song Liar
- Croatia - Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Ireland - Bambie Thug with the song Doomsday Blue
- Luxembourg - Tali with the song Fighter
The first semifinal of the competition took place in Sweden on Tuesday, and the final will be held on Saturday, May 11.
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are among the top five most likely to win, according to bookmakers. The top favorite is the Croatian representative.
