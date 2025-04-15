The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted sharply to the words of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff that a "peace agreement" would include the settlement of the issue of five territories. He noted that the issue of temporarily occupied territories is a red line for Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced this position at a press conference in Odesa, writes UNN.

For us, these are red lines - to recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian. These representatives (US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - ed.) are discussing issues outside their competence - Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state also added that only the people of Ukraine can talk about the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine is a sovereign state and all territories belong to the state of Ukraine. And only the people of Ukraine can talk about the territories of our state - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the war between Russia and Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but it contains much more.

Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, where the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine, and peace initiatives related to ending the war.

Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa