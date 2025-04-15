The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17132 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74286 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40029 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45365 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52399 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94441 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86256 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35497 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60613 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109534 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74286 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93348 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94441 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86256 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185419 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55095 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30154 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31130 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32350 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34598 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15599 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the issue of occupied territories is a red line for Ukraine. He emphasized that only the people of Ukraine can decide the issue of Ukrainian territories.

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted sharply to the words of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff that a "peace agreement" would include the settlement of the issue of five territories. He noted that the issue of temporarily occupied territories is a red line for Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced this position at a press conference in Odesa, writes UNN.

For us, these are red lines - to recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian. These representatives (US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - ed.) are discussing issues outside their competence 

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state also added that only the people of Ukraine can talk about the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine is a sovereign state and all territories belong to the state of Ukraine. And only the people of Ukraine can talk about the territories of our state 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the war between Russia and Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but it contains much more. 

Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more15.04.25, 08:59 • 5936 views

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, where the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine, and peace initiatives related to ending the war.

Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa15.04.25, 17:23 • 9670 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77