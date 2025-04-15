$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

A meeting on security guarantees in the Black Sea is taking place in Turkey, not peace talks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11355 views

Zelenskyy stated that the military is discussing security guarantees in the Black Sea in Turkey after the war. Russia is not participating in these meetings, it is not about peace negotiations.

A meeting on security guarantees in the Black Sea is taking place in Turkey, not peace talks - Zelenskyy

The meetings taking place in Istanbul are not part of the peace talks. These are meetings of military partner countries to discuss security guarantees in the Black Sea after the end of the war. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.  

What is happening in Turkey is a meeting of the military on the issue of security in the Black Sea. This concerns the "coalition of the willing", relevant steps, various formats of the "coalition of the willing" regarding security in the Black Sea are being discussed. This is being discussed for these two days on the platform of our Turkish colleagues 

- Zelenskyy said.

He also added that representatives of those countries that represent Europe will be present in Istanbul, as decided at the summit in Paris.

These are France, Great Britain, Ukraine and the host country - Turkey. The military is discussing security issues in the Black Sea 

- the President explained.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the negotiations in Istanbul are not peace negotiations, but a discussion of security guarantees. In particular, we are talking about the presence of military partner countries in the Black Sea.

Our security guarantees are a matter of contingent. The presence of Western partners in the sky, sea and on land. This is called the "coalition of the willing". There is a meeting in Turkey, because we are talking about the presence of a contingent in the sea. And we believe that Turkey can play a serious role in future security guarantees regarding the sea. This is not about ending the war, unfortunately. This is about what will happen after the ceasefire 

- Zelenskyy explained.

The head of state also added that the issue of peace is not currently being discussed in Turkey, because the Russian side is absent. The aggressor state does not want peace.

Turkey is not discussing a peace initiative between Ukraine and Russia. The "Russians" do not want any negotiations yet. We are talking about security guarantees 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy reacted sharply to the words of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff that a "peace agreement" would include the settlement of the issue of five territories. He noted that the issue of temporarily occupied territories is a red line for Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

