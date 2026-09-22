$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
09:47 AM • 2276 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
09:10 AM • 2136 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
08:27 AM • 2304 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
05:01 AM • 20818 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
04:58 AM • 21103 views
Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”
04:32 AM • 16302 views
In Samara, one of the largest refineries in the region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, is on fire after an attack – ASTRAPhoto
September 22, 04:12 AM • 16672 views
In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 6
September 22, 01:51 AM • 18188 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduledVideo
September 22, 01:18 AM • 14351 views
Europe Considers Modernizing Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" Aircraft for NATO Military Logistics
September 22, 12:17 AM • 14500 views
The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 14231 views
Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilitiesSeptember 22, 02:38 AM • 18321 views
Gold rose to $4,360 an ounce after oil fell more than 9% over four daysSeptember 22, 03:37 AM • 9188 views
Erdoğan called for abolishing the veto power in the UN Security Council and eliminating permanent members04:45 AM • 4736 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideo06:39 AM • 9540 views
Publications
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025Photo10:08 AM • 654 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
September 21, 05:04 PM • 41007 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answerSeptember 21, 04:38 PM • 42754 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 41456 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 43956 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideo06:39 AM • 9586 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 14254 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 17149 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorceSeptember 21, 11:05 PM • 13319 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhotoSeptember 21, 10:05 PM • 17964 views
Actual
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2130 views

The Zaporizhzhia–Przemyśl and Dnipro–Uzhhorod services are experiencing the longest delays—up to 11 hours. Ukrzaliznytsia warns that the timing is subject to change.

Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule

Due to continued Russian shelling, a number of passenger trains in Ukraine are delayed. The longest delay is 11 hours. UNN reports this, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Which routes have the longest delays

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Zaporizhzhia–Przemyśl and Dnipro–Uzhhorod services are the most delayed, with both trains running 11 hours behind schedule. The Dnipro–Lviv service is delayed by 9 hours and 50 minutes. The Dnipro–Lviv and Dnipro–Truskavets services are each another 9 hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

The Dnipro–Chernivtsi and Dnipro–Ivano-Frankivsk trains are delayed by 7 hours and 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Dnipro–Lviv train is 7 hours and 10 minutes behind schedule, while the Zaporizhzhia–Ivano-Frankivsk service is delayed by 7 hours.

The Uzhhorod–Dnipro and Przemyśl–Zaporizhzhia services are also delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes. The Kharkiv–Odesa service is 5 hours and 40 minutes behind schedule, while the Odesa–Dnipro service is delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Services to and from Kyiv and abroad are delayed

The Kremenchuk–Kyiv and Kropyvnytskyi–Kyiv trains are 6 hours and 20 minutes behind schedule.

The Zaporizhzhia–Kyiv train is delayed by 5 hours and 50 minutes, while the Uzhhorod–Kyiv train is delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes.

A number of other trains are delayed by 5 hours or less. In particular, the Przemyśl–Kyiv service is 3 hours and 50 minutes behind schedule, while the Kyiv–Chișinău service is delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Solotvyno–Kyiv, Odesa–Przemyśl and Kyiv–Przemyśl trains are also delayed by more than two hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that the delay is calculated automatically and may change.

Previously

On the night of September 22, Russia attacked Kyiv and 13 regions of Ukraine; businesses, warehouses, railways and energy infrastructure were targeted. Four people were reported killed and 11 injured.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Chisinau
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Kremenchuk
Chernivtsi
Kropyvnytskyi
Ivano-Frankivsk
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv