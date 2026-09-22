Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule

Due to continued Russian shelling, a number of passenger trains in Ukraine are delayed. The longest delay is 11 hours. UNN reports this, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Which routes have the longest delays

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Zaporizhzhia–Przemyśl and Dnipro–Uzhhorod services are the most delayed, with both trains running 11 hours behind schedule. The Dnipro–Lviv service is delayed by 9 hours and 50 minutes. The Dnipro–Lviv and Dnipro–Truskavets services are each another 9 hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

The Dnipro–Chernivtsi and Dnipro–Ivano-Frankivsk trains are delayed by 7 hours and 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Dnipro–Lviv train is 7 hours and 10 minutes behind schedule, while the Zaporizhzhia–Ivano-Frankivsk service is delayed by 7 hours.

The Uzhhorod–Dnipro and Przemyśl–Zaporizhzhia services are also delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes. The Kharkiv–Odesa service is 5 hours and 40 minutes behind schedule, while the Odesa–Dnipro service is delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Services to and from Kyiv and abroad are delayed

The Kremenchuk–Kyiv and Kropyvnytskyi–Kyiv trains are 6 hours and 20 minutes behind schedule.

The Zaporizhzhia–Kyiv train is delayed by 5 hours and 50 minutes, while the Uzhhorod–Kyiv train is delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes.

A number of other trains are delayed by 5 hours or less. In particular, the Przemyśl–Kyiv service is 3 hours and 50 minutes behind schedule, while the Kyiv–Chișinău service is delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Solotvyno–Kyiv, Odesa–Przemyśl and Kyiv–Przemyśl trains are also delayed by more than two hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that the delay is calculated automatically and may change.

Previously

On the night of September 22, Russia attacked Kyiv and 13 regions of Ukraine; businesses, warehouses, railways and energy infrastructure were targeted. Four people were reported killed and 11 injured.