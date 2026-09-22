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A new Council of Europe office has opened in New York to strengthen mechanisms for holding russia accountable for its aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The office will strengthen cooperation between the Council of Europe and the UN on Russia’s accountability. Ukraine is preparing to launch a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

A new Council of Europe office has opened in New York to strengthen mechanisms for holding russia accountable for its aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, together with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, took part in the opening of the Council of Europe’s new office in New York. Its work is intended to strengthen cooperation between the Council of Europe and the UN, in particular for the practical implementation of mechanisms to hold russia accountable for aggression and war crimes, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reports, according to UNN.

Details

Sybiha emphasized that the Council of Europe has already played an important role in establishing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and an international compensation mechanism to provide redress for the damage caused by russia.

The architecture for accountability has already been created. The next step is its implementation. We need broad international support, sufficient resources, and concrete decisions to ensure that these mechanisms are genuinely effective. Accountability must be an integral component of a comprehensive and lasting peace

– Sybiha noted.

Ukraine and the Council of Europe are preparing to launch the Special Tribunal

During talks with Berset, the Foreign Minister coordinated further steps for the effective launch of the Special Tribunal and the practical implementation of accountability mechanisms. According to Sybiha, next year should mark the transition from the legal architecture that has been created to concrete action.

I also raised the issue of Russia’s systematic use of torture against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, as well as our efforts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for these crimes. We are preparing further steps under international law and count on the Council of Europe’s continued active involvement

– the minister noted.

Sybiha also raised the issue of security in the Black Sea and the need to restore safe and unimpeded navigation amid Russian attacks and attempts to block maritime routes.

The opening of this Office creates a direct bridge between Strasbourg’s legal expertise and the UN’s global reach. Strong multilateral cooperation and respect for international law require institutions capable of turning principles into real consequences. Thanks to this new presence in New York, we are one step closer to ensuring that russia is held accountable for its aggression and crimes

– Sybiha emphasized.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian21.09.26, 23:28 • 9286 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Council of Europe
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