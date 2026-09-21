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He ran 4,200 km to draw attention to the war in Ukraine — in Lviv, a Swiss athlete completed a 60-day marathon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Frédéric Splendor ran through 14 countries to support Ukraine and raise funds for humanitarian aid. In Lviv, he honored fallen defenders.

He ran 4,200 km to draw attention to the war in Ukraine — in Lviv, a Swiss athlete completed a 60-day marathon

Swiss ultramarathon runner and philanthropist Frédéric Splendor covered more than 4 200 km through 14 European countries — from Monaco to Lviv — to draw the world’s attention to the war and show his solidarity with Ukrainians. Today, on the International Day of Peace, Frédéric completed his “Beyond Borders: Monaco to Ukraine” marathon, UNN reports, citing the Lviv City Council.

Details

Ultramarathon runner and philanthropist Frédéric Splendor, wearing sports gear, stands on the grounds of the Lychakiv Military Cemetery. He has his hands clasped in front of him and looks into the distance with concentration and slight pensiveness. In the background, many Ukrainian flags can be seen flying above the graves of fallen soldiers.

In Lviv, the athlete was welcomed at the Lychakiv Military Cemetery — a place where the price of Ukrainian freedom is felt especially strongly. Here, Frédéric honored the memory of all the fallen Defenders of Ukraine, both men and women. He was particularly struck by the fact that many of the fallen soldiers were young men who gave their lives for independence.

"The journey from Monaco to this place took 60 days. I covered the route with Ukrainian colors on my backpack, and I am happy to be in Ukraine. But at the same time, I am very sad… Because some of the people to whom this memorial site is dedicated were younger than me… I hope you will put an end to this war, and that the children of everyone present here (the fallen soldiers — ed.) will never learn what war is. I believe in the Ukrainian people," Frédéric said.

Thirty-three-year-old Frédéric began his marathon in Monaco on July 24. He covered thousands of kilometers to draw the attention of the European community to Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. On some days, the athlete covered 70−100 km, while the first and most difficult stage of the route ran through the Alps.

"I started in Monaco, then came France, Italy, Switzerland — my country — Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, Italy again, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Poland, and now — Ukraine. I covered this distance on foot — relying only on my own legs and heart.

I think this is truly my longest journey, although I have already had a similar experience in the United States, when I crossed from Mexico to Canada. The distance there was slightly shorter, but the numbers are not what matters most — for me, the meaning and purpose of my run are more important. I wanted to do this to help. I am just a runner. I have no political power or great wealth. All I have are my legs and heart, and I wanted to do something to help the Ukrainian people. That is why I am also raising charitable funds, and I will continue doing so after today — to help people get through the war and winter. And I hope the war will end soon," Frédéric said.

He also emphasized that despite the heat, particularly in the mountains, and physical fatigue, he was very glad to have the opportunity today to be right here, in Ukraine — a European country.

"I wanted to run specifically to Ukraine because Ukraine is Europe. And I wanted to run to a country where a war is ongoing. From Switzerland to Ukraine, it is only 1,700 kilometers. That is not so far. Although I had to cross mountains, the distance is actually short. And people in Switzerland, or perhaps in France and Italy, forget that it is right next door," Frédéric concluded.

It is worth noting that during the route, the athlete also held meetings with Ukrainians and representatives of local communities. In particular, a meeting took place in Budapest near the “Shoes on the Danube Bank” memorial.

It is important that the charitable component of the project is being implemented through the Swiss association Au-delà de l'Effort. The funds raised are being directed to the Chaîne du Bonheur (Swiss Solidarity) foundation to support Ukrainians affected by the war. The money is planned to be used for humanitarian needs, housing reconstruction, medical assistance, and education. The campaign's goal is to raise approximately €140 thousand.

Background

Frédéric Splendor is a Swiss ultramarathon runner and philanthropist, a former professional firefighter who became known for large-scale sporting marathons held to help others. He is the 2023 Swiss champion in the 100 km distance and the country's 2024 vice-champion. His personal marathon record is approximately 2 hours 22 minutes. In 2018, the athlete independently covered approximately 4.3 thousand km along the Pacific Crest Trail in the United States.

Antonina Tumanova

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