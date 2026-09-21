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Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

In the early 1990s, an armed man stole Christine Taylor's car and purse. The aftermath of the attack haunted the actress for years.

Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90s

American actress Christine Taylor revealed that in the early 1990s in Los Angeles, an armed man carjacked her at gunpoint. The star spoke about the attack and its aftermath on the podcast "We're Still Here, Honey," E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the 55-year-old actress, she was with her friend and neighbor David Pressman. The attack took place at around 3 p.m. near their apartment.

It was three in the afternoon. Detroit Street, near Beverly Boulevard—we lived in an apartment there, and we were robbed at gunpoint

Taylor recalled.

The attack lasted only a few minutes

The actress said that she parked the car and got out with her friend. Another car stopped nearby, and an armed man got out. He ordered Pressman to stay where he was and Taylor to hand over the keys.

Because of the anti-theft steering-wheel lock, the attackers had to call her back so that she could remove it. After that, they also took the actress's bag.

It probably all happened within a minute and a half to two minutes, but it felt as though time had stopped. It was so frightening

she said.

Taylor admitted that she did not see a psychotherapist at the time, and that friends and family helped her cope with what had happened. A few days after the attack, the actress landed a role in the 1994 horror film "Night of the Demons 2."

According to her, filming unexpectedly became a kind of therapy for her. At the same time, the effects of what she had experienced stayed with her for years: whenever Taylor saw someone approaching a car, she could freeze out of fear that the attack might happen again.

Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere21.09.26, 00:05 • 2236 views

Stepan Haftko

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