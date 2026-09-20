Almost 900 cases of sexual violence by the Russian Federation — Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to the UN report

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to a new UN report stating that Russian military personnel raped nearly 900 Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. Children are among the victims. This was reported by the ministry’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Russian military personnel have committed nearly 900 documented acts of sexual violence against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, according to a new UN report. Among the victims are 16 children, the youngest of whom was only four years old. Sexual violence and rape are being used as weapons of war - the post said.

According to the ministry, these are only the cases that were reported and that could be documented. The actual number may be significantly higher, as many victims remain silent for fear of stigmatization.

Russia continues to ignore calls from international institutions to prevent sexual violence committed by its military personnel and FSB officers, as well as to investigate such crimes and hold those responsible accountable. This only confirms the correctness of the decision to include the Russian armed forces on the so-called "list of shame" of the UN Secretary-General. These war crimes require an even more decisive response. Those responsible must be identified and held accountable, while the victims must receive justice - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As a reminder

Law enforcement officers notified a 35-year-old Russian serviceman that he was suspected of raping a minor during the occupation of the Kherson region in March 2024. The victim was 17 years old, and the crime was committed by a group of people.