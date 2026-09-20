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Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia. He stated that Slovakia would not take part in such a war.

Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that some Western politicians allegedly seek to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia. He also criticized support for Ukraine and stated that under his government, Slovak soldiers would not fight against Russia. Dennik N reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Slovak prime minister believes that Western politicians seek to provoke a NATO–Russia conflict if Ukraine is defeated on the battlefield.

The failure of the strategy to destroy Russia through the war in Ukraine is forcing many Western politicians to conclude that if this cannot be achieved with the help of the Ukrainian army and its full support, then everything must be done to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia

- Fico said.

He repeated that "for more than four years, the West has been needlessly adding fuel to the fire in Ukraine."

At the same time, Fico acknowledges that Russia started the war when it invaded Ukraine, but emphasizes: "Russia cannot be defeated in a conventional war, only with the help of nuclear weapons."

If anyone is interested in provoking a military conflict between NATO and Russia in order to satisfy their own national-state interests, they must bear responsibility for such a step themselves and not shift it onto other NATO member states

- he added.

Fico assured that Slovakia would not participate in such a "conflict," despite Article 5 of NATO.

Under my government, no one will drive Slovak soldiers beyond the territory of Slovakia under a fabricated pretext so that they can fight against Russia or any other country

- he emphasized.

He said that 27,000 Ukrainian soldiers die at the front every month. According to him, this figure was previously cited by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. 

I have no right to question these figures, although deliberate exaggeration of the scale of human losses could influence the Western world to increase military and financial aid to Ukraine even further

- the Slovak prime minister said.

Ukraine's losses amount to approximately 27,000 killed and wounded each month — Tusk19.09.26, 14:01 • 11475 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Robert Fico
Donald Tusk
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