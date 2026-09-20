The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire Point

The Defense Forces used FP-1 drones to destroy another warehouse complex in the Moscow region. This is reported by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that, preliminary, the warehouses of the company "Современные Складские Технологии" are on fire.

A Russian "Pantsir" air defense missile-gun system in the Moscow region against the backdrop of burning warehouses. Analogovnet operated as intended - the statement reads.

We remind you

On the night of September 20, OSINT channels reported drone attacks in the Moscow region, Voronezh, and Ryazan. Heavy FP-1 strike drones were spotted among the UAVs involved.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said