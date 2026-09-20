The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire Point
Kyiv • UNN
According to Fire Point, the Defense Forces struck a warehouse complex in the Moscow region using FP-1 drones. Preliminary reports indicate that warehouses belonging to the company "Modern Warehouse Technologies" are on fire.
The Defense Forces used FP-1 drones to destroy another warehouse complex in the Moscow region. This is reported by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that, preliminary, the warehouses of the company "Современные Складские Технологии" are on fire.
A Russian "Pantsir" air defense missile-gun system in the Moscow region against the backdrop of burning warehouses. Analogovnet operated as intended
We remind you
On the night of September 20, OSINT channels reported drone attacks in the Moscow region, Voronezh, and Ryazan. Heavy FP-1 strike drones were spotted among the UAVs involved.
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