A border guard drone struck the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system worth $100 million

$44.6651.24
ukenru
05:29 PM • 9154 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
02:35 PM • 16216 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 20273 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
September 19, 10:32 AM • 20151 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
September 19, 10:20 AM • 17201 views
The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North KoreaPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 09:46 AM • 15547 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
September 19, 09:30 AM • 14823 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
September 19, 08:52 AM • 12621 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
September 19, 08:32 AM • 11418 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
September 19, 07:38 AM • 11195 views
Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
81%
752mm
Popular news
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 16460 views
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 14260 views
Ukraine's losses amount to approximately 27,000 killed and wounded each month — TuskSeptember 19, 11:01 AM • 8962 views
State Duma elections: observers report obstruction of their work and turnout anomaliesSeptember 19, 11:32 AM • 8584 views
In Monaco, banks have begun closing the accounts of wealthy RussiansSeptember 19, 12:00 PM • 12718 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 33922 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 52816 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 33229 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 48121 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 42316 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
New York City
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 14382 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 16563 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 18678 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 24226 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 19270 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Film

A border guard drone struck the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system worth $100 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Fighters from the "Phoenix" unit disabled the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system with a single hit. Its estimated value is $100 million.

A border guard drone struck the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system worth $100 million

Fighters from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck a Russian Nebo-U radar station with a drone; its estimated cost is $100 million. The unit’s press service reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Pilots from the Phoenix border unit detected a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines. Together with neighboring units, they began hunting it. As a result, the costly station was disabled, and the Phoenix pilots needed just one precision hit to do so

 the post said.

Additionally

The Russian Nebo-U radar station (55Zh6U) is a mobile meter-wave radar system designed to detect and track airborne targets at long distances.

It can effectively see targets at long range and detect enemy stations. Its estimated cost is approximately $100 million.

To remind you

Ukrainian long-range and medium-range strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities inflict billions of dollars in losses on the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Telegram
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine