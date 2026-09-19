A border guard drone struck the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system worth $100 million

Fighters from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck a Russian Nebo-U radar station with a drone; its estimated cost is $100 million. The unit’s press service reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Pilots from the Phoenix border unit detected a Nebo-U radar station behind enemy lines. Together with neighboring units, they began hunting it. As a result, the costly station was disabled, and the Phoenix pilots needed just one precision hit to do so the post said.

Additionally

The Russian Nebo-U radar station (55Zh6U) is a mobile meter-wave radar system designed to detect and track airborne targets at long distances.

It can effectively see targets at long range and detect enemy stations. Its estimated cost is approximately $100 million.

To remind you

Ukrainian long-range and medium-range strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities inflict billions of dollars in losses on the Russian Federation.