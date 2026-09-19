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Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Serena Williams attended the Athlos debut in London with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughters Olympia and Adira.

Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughters

Legendary American tennis player Serena Williams, together with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters Olympia and Adira, made a rare family appearance in public. The family attended the inaugural event of the Athlos women's track and field league in London, reports E! News, writes UNN.

Details

The family appeared at the event on September 18. Serena opted for jeans and a polo sweater, while her husband wore a light brown blazer, a dark red sweater, and black trousers.

Nine-year-old Olympia and 3-year-old Adira appeared in public together with their parents. The older daughter was dressed in a varsity jacket and jeans, while the younger one wore a brown two-piece outfit.

The family supported Ohanian's new sports project

The event marked the international debut of Athlos — a women's track and field league founded by Ohanian. The project's ownership group also includes prominent athletes, among them Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

In London, the athletes are competing in seven disciplines, including the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters, the mile, the 100-meter hurdles, and the long jump.

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The winner of each discipline receives $65,000 and a special crown from Tiffany & Co.

This is not the first time Williams and Ohanian have taken their children to major sporting events. In particular, in August, Ohanian attended a WNBA women's basketball league game in New York with Olympia.

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Stepan Haftko

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