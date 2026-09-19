U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law on "hellish sanctions" against Russia. This is reported on the White House website, UNN reports.

Details

"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Against Russia and Iran Act of 2026," which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and bans against Russia, and extends the existing sanctions against Iran," the statement said.

Reminder

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a sweeping tightening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

"America has a chance to send the aggressor a signal" — Zelenskyy expects Graham's bill to help force the Russian Federation to choose peace