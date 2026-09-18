Ukraine expects Lindsey Graham’s bill to become law and its leverage to help force Russia to choose peace. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

Right now, America has a chance to send the aggressor the right signal that fair pressure will be applied and the war must be brought to an end. We expect Lindsey Graham’s bill to ultimately become law and its leverage to help force Russia to choose peace. Thank you to everyone who supports this - Zelenskyy said.

The White House confirms that Trump will sign the law on "hellish sanctions" against the russian federation today - journalist

We would add

Earlier, the media reported that President of the United States Donald Trump planned to sign Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill on sanctions against Russia, which the House of Representatives approved by 262 votes in favor.

Let us recall

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.