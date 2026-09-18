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The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6382 views

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced a reduction in vacant positions and an analysis of duplicated functions in government bodies. The digitalization and training of civil servants will also be reviewed.

The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that a decision had been made to review the number of employees in the central executive bodies — redundant vacant positions will be cut, and the number of deputy ministers will also be reviewed, reports UNN.

Details

According to Koretskyi, a comprehensive analysis of the public administration system will be conducted — identifying duplicated functions, redundant processes, and reserves for optimization. Digitalization is a separate area.

We will analyze digital governance and the automation of internal processes in the central executive bodies. The state should not spend time and resources on processes that can be made faster and simpler with the help of digital tools 

- the prime minister said.

Koretskyi emphasized that a decision had been made to review the number of employees in the central executive bodies.

We will cut redundant vacant positions. We will also review the number of deputy ministers and deputy heads of central executive bodies. Following a detailed analysis, the objective staffing needs will be determined in accordance with the actual scope of the state's tasks and functions 

- the prime minister added.

According to Koretskyi, education and professional development in public administration will be a separate focus.

Approaches to the professional training of civil servants will be changed in line with the state's current needs. Responsibility for implementing these measures rests with the relevant ministries and central executive bodies. The heads have received the relevant instructions. Coordination and oversight of the implementation of the instructions will be carried out by the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kostiantyn Marievych 

- the prime minister concluded.

The 2027 draft budget allocates UAH 4.8 trillion for defense, nearly 44% of GDP — Koretskyi15.09.26, 22:42 • 2872 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine